Kristen Stewart once punched Chris Hemsworth so hard it knocked him out of her close-up

Kristen Stewart had a tense experience with thor Chris Hemsworth when she landed a clean punch on his face while working with him. Although Stewart was less than thrilled by the experience, she couldn’t believe how hard her punch was when she landed.

How Kristen Stewart Ended Up Hitting Chris Hemsworth in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’

Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth first worked together on the Rupert Sanders movie Snow White and the huntsman. Although the two got along well, there was an incident with Hemsworth that had the Twilight star in panic When he ended up punching the Marvel actor in the face, his emotions were running high.

“He made such a sound,” he said once in Tonight’s Show with Jay Leno (via Today.) “Girls, if you’ve ever wondered if it works, it works! I mean, it literally made it spin. It was crazy!”

Stewart was quick to add that the incident occurred in a stunt gone wrong.

“I was supposed to miss him so much. I basically removed him from his foreground,” he shared.

Still, Stewart added that she was very worried about her co-star after the hit.

“I mean, I’m not proud, though. Instant tears welled up in my eyes. I’m like, ‘Are you okay?’” Stewart recalled.

According to Digital Spy, Stewart relied on The Graham Norton Show that he thought his hit derailed the movie entirely.

“It’s funny now, but when it happened I was like, ‘I just ruined the movie and I love this and we’re going to have to stop filming,'” he said.

How Chris Hemsworth reacted to Kristen Stewart’s hit

Chris Hemsworth confirmed that Stewart’s punch caused him real damage during the ordeal.

He trusted Live! with Kelly who actually saw the blow coming several times. So much so that the actor assured that if he had said something about it, he could have avoided being hit.

“The scene that we were shooting, she was throwing the punch, (and) every take she started getting closer and closer, and in the last take I felt her nose brush against me,” Hemsworth said according to Express. “I thought: ‘I should say something, but no, it’s small, it won’t hurt.'”

Hemsworth would later suffer actual injuries after underestimating the spencer actor.

“Next take: ‘Bam,'” Hemsworth continued. “My nose (was bleeding). The pair of sharp knuckles he has there flipped me over the shoulder and I didn’t want to be in that fight! (There were a) couple of tears…”

Kristen Stewart was not hired for the sequel to ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ due to her scandal with Rupert Sanders

According to Business Insider, Kristen Stewart has opened up about The Howard Stern Show about her alleged affair with Rupert Sanders. At the time of the scandal, Stewart was in a highly publicized relationship with the batman star Robert Pattinson. Stewart believed that she had not been brought back for the snow white and the huntsman sequel due to the controversy surrounding said scandal.

Digging deeper into her feelings on the matter, Stewart called out those who chose not to put her in the sequel.

“Basically what I’m saying is that, for me, the work was genuinely ignored in a really flippant, dumb, petty way. For a group of grown-up people who were supposed to be running studios and making movies? Honestly, the Hollywood movie industry is so fear-based,” he said. “I think they are idiots, because if you take a little risk and do something good, people will see it, like it and pay you.”

