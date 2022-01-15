Koln leaves out Jorge Meré, possible signing of America

The Bundesliga team decided not to take the Spanish vs. Bayern to the bench.

Video: Attention, America! Jorge Meré does not even go to the bench with Koln against Bayern

For: Alvaro Cruz Santibanez JAN. 15. 2022

After an injury that kept him away from a few games, Meré recovered and entered the squad for the whole of the Bundesliga, but the coach decided not to take him to the bench. The defender is waiting for what may happen with the Eagles.

It was on December 10 in the 0-2 defeat against ausburg when Mere he came on as a substitute at minute 87 for Schmitz. That was the last time he had participation with the team from the city of Cologne, which is sixth in the Bundesliga.

He has only played eight games this season. Jorge Mere and five of them as starters, but before the December duel their participation dates back to October 27 in a duel that they won against Stuttgart for the Pokal, there he started and played the entire match.

Key hours are approaching for the America and its aspirations to have the ex-Sporting de Gijón footballer, who will have a greater role in the MX League in case of arranging with the group of Coapa.