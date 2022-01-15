Kino Friday January 14 | Results and winning numbers of the Chilean Lottery Draw 2549

LIVE | El Kino will have its draw 2549 Friday January 14 and EVERYTHING you need to know in this note. Discover the schedule, the results and the winning numbers once the draw ends.

There will be a new raffle Kino Friday January 14. This Chilean Lottery game will have its edition number 2549 and will be held from 22.30 local hours. You will find ALL the details in this note.

The game consists of acquiring a card with 14 numbers. The winner of the Millionaire Jackpot (which accumulates draw after draw) will be the one who matches all the numbers on their ticket. The game takes place every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at the same time.

However, those people who match up to 10 of their numbers will also be awarded, although with a lower economic amount.

In addition, there are other categories in which users participate with the same card that they bought for the Kino. These are: Prizes for Card Number, Rekino, Pig Regalón, Combo Marraqueta, Club Kino and Chao Jefe.

Kino Friday January 14 | Results of the Draw 2549 of the Chilean Lottery

Rekino, Chanchito Regalón, Combo Marraqueta, Club Kino and Chao Jefe: results Friday, January 14

