Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and other stars do not wash their hair, discover the reason

At first glance it seems that they bet on carelessness, but nothing is further from reality. Many celebrities are choosing not to wash their hair as often to allow the natural oils to hydrate it so it doesn’t lose its firmness and shine.

Subjected to all eyes, stars like Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and others told that the most important thing is to hydrate the hair fiber to show off those magazine hair that they boast so much. The results will always be positive by allowing the scalp to be nourished without the abrasive action of hair products.

It is no secret to anyone that these figures from the show resort to many tricks to look from another world: Extensions, bows, hairpieces, reflections, highlights, dyes, hairstyles, lacquer and shine do their job, but in real life, they seek to offer give your scalp a little rest, without the usual stress.

Kim Kardashian, every three days

Everyone envies Kim Kardashian’s hair, but few know what the socialite does to show off shiny and healthy hair. “I only wash him twice a week to prevent dehydration,” he revealed. The celebrity added that she washes her hair every three to five days and on the third or fourth day she puts it into a polished ponytail, Tiempox quoted.

For her part, singer Selena Gomez told Allure that she washes her hair every four days and uses a dry shampoo on the last day to maintain volume. “Third day after washing it holds up pretty well. The curls are better and hold the product better,” said the 29-year-old singer, who has gone through all kinds of shades, lengths, and looks.

Another that coincides with Kim Kardashian is the ever young Jennifer Aniston. The “Friends” actress said that she washes her hair every 2 or 3 days. “No, I don’t wash it every day. A little sweat in the hair can be good. It’s like putting on a little product. You just have to comb it with your fingers and it will look good, “said the 52-year-old star.

Gigi Hadid washes it “when needed”

The 26-year-old American supermodel is another one who doesn’t live washing her head. “I don’t wash my hair every day, this keeps it healthy because it’s the way to not dehydrate it,” she revealed to Into the Gloss. For Gigi Hadid, hair should be washed only when necessary.

Another star who doesn’t believe in washing hair daily is Amanda Seyfried. The protagonist of “Mamma mia” says that she washes her hair “as little as possible”, that is, only once a week. When asked what to do if your hair gets too greasy, she recommends using baby powder or the famous dry shampoo. “Washing your hair every day is overrated,” he told Vogue magazine.

It should be noted that Seyfried is a natural blonde, and that she has never dyed her hair and tries not to use a dryer, so the actress has managed to keep her hair healthy, applying conditioner to the ends.

