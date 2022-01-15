Keanu Reeves could be more dangerous than John Wick; We tell you about the training that the actor has had

In recent years he has been very active in the cinema Keanu Reeves, who has stood out for his role as John wick, however, throughout his career he has had to undergo a great physical, cultural, nutritional and even sports preparation to star in many of the films in which he has participated.

The Canadian has assured in various interviews that he likes to participate in movies with intense action and that involve a physical challenge for him, which is why it has been common to see him in films like maximum Speed (Speed), Point from break (Point Break), Matrix, John wick, kings of the streets (Street King’s) Y The Tai Chi Master (Man of Tai Chi).

Sportsman

One of the first big roles that brought recognition to Keanu it was Breaking point (Point break), a film that premiered in 1991, when he was only 27 years old. The role he played was that of Johnny Utah, a young and intrepid FBI agent looking to infiltrate a gang of thieves. For this, Reeves he had to learn to surf, something that took him just over two months and he did it together with the co-stars Patrick Swayze Y lori Petty.

The actor was preparing for two months. Photo: Archive

Even Reeves He liked this activity so much that he later resumed it as a hobby, to the extent that the surfer Dennis Jarvis he made a specialized board for the actor.

However, this was not the only sport that the Canadian learned, because for his character in Shane Falco in Alternates (The Replacements), which was released in 2000, had to learn some football moves, and although he was a Quarterback in the film, Keanu he was not the one who threw the ball, he did it Chris Robbins, a former player at Clemson University in South Carolina.

He learned some football moves. Photo: Archive

And as it happened with Breaking point (Point break), what you learned Reeves It served him to continue with a hobby, something that he was seen playing with his friends.

martial arts master

But nevertheless, Keanu Reeves He has said that what he enjoys most about movies is the intensity, the adrenaline and the action, because it leads to an arduous preparation, as it was for Maximum speed (Speed) Y Matrix.

For the first film he had to learn how to use tactical gear and various weapons, while for the second film he underwent complicated training in kung fu, tai chi and karate, for which he got help from the master. Hong Kong Yuen Wo-Ping, who promoted the races of jackie Chan Y Jet Li through martial arts.

For Matrix he learned various martial arts. Photo: Archive

In 2013 he starred 47 Ronin: Legend of the Samurai, where he played Kai, a half-Japanese, half-English outcast. The highlight of the film was seeing Keanu brandishing a saber and in the combat position, while starring in combat and facing mythological monsters.

He learned to wield a samurai saber. Photo: Archive

For the shooting of this film Universal Studios, Reeves He was 46 years old and he was in a training on Japanese culture, as well as customs, the way of dressing, something that he had already been learning from before with Matrix, but for weeks he had to train with the use of the sword and even received help from the actor Hiroyuki healed, with whom he shared credits, who also became Keanu’s mentor, teaching him bushido (which could be translated as “the way of the warrior”, which is something like the code of ethics of the samurai).

Dangerous man

One of his most recent and recognized interpretations is John wick, a production that gave new impetus to the career of Keanu Reeves and that stood out mainly for the action sequences, where the actor is seen distributing punches, kicks, throws, keys and bullets to everyone who stood in front of him.

The actor himself acknowledged that everything he learned throughout his career has served him for this role, which requires a lot of energy, because it involves a lot of hand-to-hand combat, which has not been so complicated for him because he already knows martial arts. , though to become John wick he had to improve his jiu-jitsu, whose main techniques include takedowns, joint locks, chokes and submissions. But Reeves also had to delve into judo and kickboxing to bring more reality to the recordings.

Although a thug like John wick It shows his great dexterity when using firearms and also knives, for which the actor had to prepare. Even, Reeves shot real pistols and rifles to learn the power and proper handling of all the weaponry seen on the big screen.

Keanu Reeves He may be one of the nicest actors in the cinema, but as you may have noticed, the actor has extensive knowledge of martial arts and weapons, which has undoubtedly made him an action figure.

Keep reading

Keanu Reeves was a rock star in the 90s and these were his hits

Keanu Reeves is closer to DC than Marvel and this movie on HBO Max proves it

Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his ‘Matrix’ salary to cancer research