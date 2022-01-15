Keanu Reeves chooses the favorite character of his career
The filmography of Keanu Reeves It is as wide as it is varied. Throughout his nearly four decades of activity, the Lebanese-born but Canadian-raised actor has starred and appeared in dozens of productions, in some putting on the face for the lead role and in others simply lending his voice to a supporting character. . From violence-packed action to wacky comedies to drama to video games, Keanu did it all, but there is one role that he considers his all-time favorite.
As Far Out Magazine recalled, in a 2019 interview with The Big Ticket podcast, the 57-year-old performer surprised everyone by stating that His favorite role was in the 2005 horror film, Constantine. In the film directed by Francis Lawrence, Reeves brought to life John Constantine, a cynical man who has the uncanny ability to speak with creatures that are half-angelic and half-demonic.
“I always wanted to play John Constantine again,” Keanu said in that remembered interview. “I just love that world too, and I love that character. I had a lot of fun playing that character and [jugando] in that world”. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that despite his deadpan performance garnering mixed reviews, Reeves also called Constantine his “best character,” according to Cracked.