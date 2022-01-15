Katy Perry’s ‘Unconditionally’ exceeded 600 million views on YouTube

After the resounding success of ‘Roar’, Californian Katy Perry presented the other single from ‘Prism’, called ‘Unconditionally’, with a very careful and spectacular video clip in which the singer appears more elegant than ever.

Its premiere was on November 19 on the American television network MTV. On November 20, it was uploaded to the singer’s official channel through her official VEVO account on YouTube, thus making its launch official in which it already exceeds 600 million views.

Wonderful slow-motion photography, along with 18th-century-style clothing, is part of the theme video’s tools. In the images, Katy Perry is under the snow, completely surrounded by flowers and engulfed in flames. For many, the snow in the video is a representation of a frozen heart after a breakup.

Next she bursts into flames, for her heart is beginning to melt because she has met someone to open it to. He has fallen in love again and feels again the new passion of love. And the owl along with his flight is how he dispelled the fears and mistakes of the past to start from scratch.

But the most striking moment is when a car hits her breaking into a thousand pieces, without doing any harm to the artist in something like a metaphor that nothing can against unconditional love.

On October 23 of that year, Perry performed the song for the first time along with other songs from ‘Prism’ at the ‘We Can Survive’ concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. He also performed the song on November 10 of the same year, at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards alongside Will Ferrell.