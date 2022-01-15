Kate Winslet and the movies and series that every fan must see

Kate Winslet we were not surprised at Mare of Easttown, but it wasn’t because she didn’t do such an impressive, moving, brutal job, but because we’ve always known that she can do such a demanding role, and that she’s one of those actresses where nothing goes wrong and who makes the job seems easier than it is.

As Mare, in the series of HBO which is one of the best of 2021, Kate Winslet He gave us a broken woman, full of pain, anguish and regret, but she was also a strong woman willing to do anything to protect her family, and with her she left us another great character to love and be even more obsessed with with her.

Throughout her brilliant career, the British actress took us to the titanica, to a mind trying to erase its memories, to the 50’s and the world of Jane Austen, showing that there is a special place in Hollywood for women who break the mold, who dare to take risks and who are not afraid of playing complicated roles.

For many, she will always be Rose in titanica (who did not want to share his table with Jack to save his life), for others perhaps it is Clementine, the woman who broke Jim Carrey and led him to want to erase his mind, or that frustrated woman who decided to travel to the other side of the world for a Christmas vacation away from everything and everyone in The Holiday, but they all know something in common, that the Oscar nominee is an unstoppable force that turns everything she touches into gold, and has great movies that every movie fan should know about.

