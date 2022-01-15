Kanye West and his decision to live in front of Kim Kardashian: “Nothing is going to take me away from my children”

In a recent interview, Kanye West opens up about his decision to buy a house opposite his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The rapper chatted with Hollywood Unlocked, in an interview that will be released next Monday, and among the topics that were touched on was his decision to live in front of the socialite’s house. kanye-west He commented that he feels “consolation” to be close to his four children.

“My comfort comes from seeing my kids and having a solid schedule. That’s why I even have the house. He turned that there was something wrong with me having a house with my children,” Ye said.

In addition, in the interview he gave details of his childhood when he moved to Chicago as a child. “When my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest, most dangerous city in the world to be with me, he said, ‘I’m going to stay in Atlanta., explained that this was one of the reasons why he wants to be close to his children.

“Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with any of that, is going to take me away from my children. And that’s what I want the whole world to know”, he added. “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. No security is going to come between my children and me, and they are not going to manipulate me psychologically” The artist pointed out regarding the restrictions that the influencer imposed on him to see his children.

Kim Kardashian’s lawyers respond

Kardashian’s divorce lawyers made a statement and deny that there was an impediment for him to see his children “Mr. West being taken away from the children, by safety or by anyone else, is news to us. The priority on both sides has always been for children to maintain strong bonds with each of their parents throughout this transition and beyond.”

According to a source for Page Six, Kim has only set limits to regulate visits and protect her privacy as “call beforehand” and “do not arrive unexpectedly without notifying”, rules that the singer would not agree with.

West bought the house in December of last year for $4.5 million in Hidden Hills, California. According to a source from People, the property was built in 1955 and Kanye plans to do a total remodel of the place as soon as possible, with the intention of “being close to Kim and her children.”

Additionally, the source added “It will be a family home. He wants to be able to have the kids as much as possible. Living alone in Malibu made visits more difficult for Kanye.”