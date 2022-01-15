Juanpa Zurita and Kenia Os parachuted during their first collaboration together

PHOTO: Instagram/@keniaos and @juanpazurita

In the last hours, the Mexican youtuber, Juanpa Zurita, and the Mexican singer and influencer, Kenia Os, caused a stir on social networks for an extremely extreme video: They decided to parachute from a moving plane.

Through his YouTube channel, Juanpa published the video that is currently number two on the platform’s trends and that accumulates more than a million views, in addition to 160 thousand ‘likes’.

During the audiovisual material, both influencer They jumped from a plane at a height of 3,000 feet, according to the description of the video available on the platform. In the meeting, Juanpa and Kenya also talked about their career and how it was that the latter She became one of the most fan-favorite content creators.

At the beginning of the video, the Mexican who debuted as an actor in Luis Miguel: the series, questioned Kenya about some points in his career and, when the time came, they both got on the plane and jumped. For its part, Kenya received support from a professional, while Juanpa, thanks to his experience, launched himself.

Because it was the first time that the singer lived this experience, before launching he lived through very tense moments and even resisted jumping. Upon landing, however, she was much calmer.

In social networks, hundreds of fans of the content creators reacted to their first collaboration in a video: “Collaboration you didn’t know you needed”, “you don’t know how long I waited for this collaboration, it felt like a really cool chemistry” and “we didn’t expect this video, but we all needed it”, were some of the comments made by the followers of both in the YouTube video.

The 22-year-old MexicanKenya Os, is a Mexican influencer, businesswoman and singer. Recently, in an interview with Efe, he spoke about his new facet after formalizing his role in music: “You can always do a little of everything by having the right people on your team, managing you and following your schedule,” he said.

Although he confessed that his first dream was not to dedicate himself to music, but to video blogs: “My whole family on my mother’s side sings beautifully and I knew I had a voice but I was afraid. I didn’t think I could be (a singer) and I didn’t see myself on stage.”

Those fears dissipated the first time he set foot in a recording studio where he sang Forever, a theme that accompanies her to date and of which she feels proud for having turned it into a hymn for weddings.

“The first time I cried and cried, I didn’t think I could do it and now I’m like a ‘fish in water’, it’s good that I dared. Music is one of my favorite activities”, says Os, who confesses to being a great admirer of singers like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, among others.

From that musical debut in 2018 to the present, Kenya has shown great musical diversity ranging from urban to pop and from there to the purest pop and ballads.

“I like all genres, I feel very stable. Where I feel most comfortable is in urban pop, but I’m not afraid to experiment, I also did ‘dirty’ reggaeton and I liked it, I think that by experimenting I grow as an artist”, he assured of possible new steps in his artistic career.

