José Ortega Cano, urgently admitted to the Madrid hospital

Bullfighter Jose Ortega Cano he has admitted urgently in the hospital, as reported by the magazine Semana this Friday. The 78-year-old right-hander arrived at the Madrid hospital this past Thursday with severe pain in the stomach.

Now, Ortega Cano is being treated by specialists, who assure that he suffers from a intestinal obstruction that requires constant care.

As reported by Semana, they were Glory Camila, his eldest daughter from his relationship with Rocío Jurado, and his wife Ana Maria Aldon who transferred Ortega Cano to the hospital located in San Sebastián de los Reyes.

Heart surgery last summer

The right-hander has a long history of health problems. In fact, this past summer Ortega Cano himself had to undergo surgery to undergo a heart catheterization in Madrid’s Hospital HM Montepríncipe.

It is not the first time that the bullfighter suffers a heart condition. In fact, drag Heart problems for more than a decade.