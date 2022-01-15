Jorge Meré has already been contacted by Solari; the only thing missing is the ‘ok’ from Colonia

After the sudden departure of Emmanuel Aguilera of the club, in America immediately began looking for his replacement and as has been happening in recent signings, Santiago Solari has put some names on the table, one of them was that of Jorge Mere, who is convinced of coming to Mexico and they are only waiting for the response of Colonia de Germany.

RECORD learned that the Spanish defender has already been contacted by the Technical Corps of the Eagles to whom he confirmed his interest in joining the team, even in his club they already know Meré’s wish and with America’s offer on the table they analyze their response, which they would announce this weekend.

Once the signing of the central defender was consummated, the directive of the Eagles will focus your full attention on the Extreme right that is still pending being the name of the Argentine Paul Solari the one that remains as the main candidate and they hope to be able to conclude both negotiations next week.

FIDALGO, KEY PIECE FOR THE ARRIVAL OF MERÉ

Another important factor in the equation is Alvaro Fidalgo, a blue-cream player who has a close relationship with his compatriot and who told him details about the team, so the center-back feels supported from now on. This would be a reunion for the Spaniards since in their youth years they had to play together on many occasions.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: AMERICA: DIEGO VALDÉS AND JONA HAD THEIR FIRST MINUTES IN THE FRIENDLY AGAINST ATLANTE