Johnny Depp once revealed why he found it ‘disgusting’ whenever actors tried to make music

There have been several major celebrities who have transitioned into the world of music, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Lopez. But actor Johnny Depp, despite his own musical talents, won’t be one of them. That’s because Depp has a less than favorable opinion of actors trying to break into the music industry.

Music was Johnny Depp’s first true love

Although Depp is a passionate actor, he has the same passion for the art of music. According to Rolling Stone, Depp joined a rock band called The Kids when he was just 17 years old. The band had modest success with their music, opening for several notable artists, before putting their musical aspirations on hold for an acting career. Still, the Willy Wonka Star stated that music has always been a part of her life.

“Music will always be my first love,” said the actor. “I pick up the guitar and get distracted and drool.”

The Kids would reunite years later to pay tribute to their late manager Sheila Witkin. Depp would play with his high school band in South Florida at the Sheila Witkin Memorial Reunion Center. An audience member came to praise the actor’s performance and attitude.

“He is a real guy. He minimizes his presence so the focus can be on the band,” the concertgoer shared. “And certainly man can burn it.”

Why Johnny Depp finds it disgusting when actors try to make it in the movie business

Despite his passion for music, Depp has a negative opinion of other superstars trying to make it in the music industry. The concept of that just doesn’t sit well with the actor.

“That whole idea to me is a disgusting thing, it has always made me sick,” Depp told The Sunday Morning Herald. “I’ve been very lucky to play on friends’ records and it still goes on. Music is still part of my life. But you won’t hear The Johnny Depp Band. That will never exist.”

Depp has collaborated with several prominent artists in his career. In addition to The Kids, The Herald has noted that Depp has worked with acts such as Marilyn Manson and Oasis. Still, though, Depp believed that when actors use their celebrity to boost their music careers, it becomes a problem.

“The kind of luxury now is, anyone with a certain amount of success, if they have a musical kind of being, they can go out and start a band and capitalize on their work in other areas,” Depp said. “But I hate the idea, ‘Come see me play guitar because you’ve seen me in 12 movies.’ It should not be like that). You want the people who listen to the music to only be interested in the music.”

Eddie Murphy did not want to share his music for opinions like that of Johnny Depp

Eddie Murphy is one of the superstar actors who also tried to make the transition to music. But in an interview with The Guardian, Murphy revealed that he was initially reluctant to share music with the public. That’s because opinions like Johnny Depp’s about actors-turned-musicians made him wary.

“I am not an actor trying to sing, this is one of my passions. But if Don Johnson and Bruce Willis just put out albums, and then you put out an album, people don’t want to hear anything about ‘It’s your passion,’” Murphy said. “But you might end up hearing it like, ‘Heyyy, this isn’t just a bunch of actor singing, and some of this stuff is really good…'”

