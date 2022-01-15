Johnny Depp once revealed why he found it ‘disgusting’ whenever actors tried to make music

There have been several major celebrities who have transitioned into the world of music, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Lopez. But actor Johnny Depp, despite his own musical talents, won’t be one of them. That’s because Depp has a less than favorable opinion of actors trying to break into the music industry.

Music was Johnny Depp’s first true love

Although Depp is a passionate actor, he has the same passion for the art of music. According to Rolling Stone, Depp joined a rock band called The Kids when he was just 17 years old. The band had modest success with their music, opening for several notable artists, before putting their musical aspirations on hold for an acting career. Still, the Willy Wonka Star stated that music has always been a part of her life.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker