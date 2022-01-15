John Cena comments on the breakup of The Rock and Vin Diesel

During the last weeks there have been many WWE news about the possible arrival in the great event of two of the best fighters on the entire roster. At the moment both are starring in movies and series in Hollywood. But maybe at some point they will return home.

John Cena on his next target

It appears that 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena has long-term plans with the Fast & Furious movie faction. So much so, that the company’s fighter has declared that he is delighted with the idea of ​​being able to appear in the tenth installment of the franchise.

The fighter was a recent guest on Pardon My Take , where he gave his thoughts on the situation between WWE wrestler The Rock and Vin Diesel. The two well-known actors have been in the middle of a verbal war recently.

“I don’t think that story is about taking sides,” he said. “That story is about listening to everyone’s perspective and it’s a story that, as a fan of the franchise, I would love for the franchise to come together for this last race. I hope they call me to participate, but when someone says professional, they want to go in another direction, if you say something other than ‘okay’, it’s their professional opinion to make the decision they want. I think that’s very brave and very honest. “So I think Vin’s perspective is very serious and honest and I think Dwayne’s perspective is very serious and honest,” John Cena added. “I think this is it, man, if we could just stop taking sides and take a second to listen to everyone. These are two incredibly successful superstars, people who have created their own existence and are adored all over the world. “Vin has been the father of the franchise Fast , will arrive in its tenth installment,” said John.

