Jennifer Lawrence was only able to listen to 1 deep cut of country music for the rest of her life

Jennifer Lawrence’s taste in music, like that of many Academy Award-winning actors, spans multiple genres and generations of musicians. Lawrence’s love for country musicians is especially strong.

Jennifer Lawrence’s taste in music

In January 2022, Jennifer Lawrence went through The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about his return to acting and much more. In a segment called “Colbert’s Question,” the The Hunger Games The actor had to answer quick questions.

Colbert asked Lawrence if he had to listen to one song for the rest of his life, what would that song be? He struggled to find an answer.

“Umm… I can’t answer that! How do you respond to that?” he said, throwing his hands up in the air.

Jennifer Lawrence loves Miranda Lambert

Lawrence was able to narrow it down to one artist: country music superstar Miranda Lambert. “‘Holding On to You’, Miranda Lambert,” he concluded. “Holding On to You” is a romantic ballad that appears on Lambert’s 2014 album. Platinum.

Platinum it was Lambert’s first LP to top the Billboard 200 album chart. It also featured the hits “Automatic,” “Little Red Wagon,” the Little Big Town collaboration “Smokin’ and Drinkin’,” and the popular duet with Carrie Underwood ” Somethin’ Bad”.

It is not surprising, Platinum it was certified platinum with over a million copies sold.

Jennifer Lawrence’s return to acting

Lawrence is currently pregnant and is back in the spotlight after taking a step back to focus on herself. After starring in successful movies like The Hunger Games series and Silver Linings Playbook throughout the 2010s, he slowed down to reassess what mattered most to him.

The actor opened up at the time on a 2020 episode of the Absolutely Not podcast.

“It was one of those things where I was like, ‘OK, how did I get here?’” Lawrence recalled as he reflected on his career and all the accomplishments he had achieved at such a young age. “I realized that I needed to take some time. I mean everyone [felt] that; everyone needed a break and the audience needed a break from me. I needed a break.

She admitted that she was proud of her career, but was beginning to feel like she was getting the best of it.

“I realized that, you know, once you get into this machine, it just doesn’t stop,” Lawrence said, noting the nonstop nature of a movie star’s career. “It’s like the next big movie, you know, do this, do this, do this. And you’re like, ‘Oh my God. Well well. What an incredible opportunity.’ And you are just a part of this machine. And then you’re like, wait a minute. I’ve lost track of the kind of movies I want to make and why I want to make them. And I felt like my career had taken on a life of its own, like a cunning life, a sort of cunning life. And I just had to make some changes and I did.”

