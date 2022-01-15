Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet “Driven Her Crazy” During Filming

One of the most important premieres of 2021 for Netflix it was don’t look up (Don’t Look Up), the apocalyptic comedy directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande. The tape follows two astronomers who must go on a media tour to alert humanity about a comet that is on its way to destroy planet Earth.

Recently, Lawrence was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and talked about his experience filming this movie. During the conversation, the actress recalled the day they shot the scene in the film in which her character shares a car ride with DiCaprio and Chalamet and described that day as “the most annoying of her day”, since both actors drove her crazy:

“They freaked me out that day. Timothée was excited to be out of his house. I think it was his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and he was like, ‘You know, this song is about, you know, blah. , BLA bla. […] I don’t know, I just remember feeling miserable that day. But they are good guys.”

Don’t Look Up (2021). Photo: Netflix.

Of course, the entire conversation was played out in a comedic tone, making it clear that Lawrence got along more than well with her fellow cast members and that it was on this particular day that she felt overwhelmed.

With respect to don’t look up, a few days ago we reviewed McKay’s words regarding the end of the film and we told that the hairstyle of the character played by Chalamet was inspired by Tiger King. Plus, we break down what critics had to say about this new Netflix comedy.

Check out the interview with Jennifer Lawrence below: