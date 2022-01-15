Jennifer Aniston confirms that rebellious hair replaces ultra-straight

Have you heard of ‘natural texture’ before? As well, Jennifer Aniston has recently embraced this technique. Actually, it is not a haircut extremely difficult to achieve, but quite the opposite. Is trend that celebrities and experts in the field are worshiping, refers to the fact of advocating for the natural manes. As a result of the confinement, countless women understood the value of the texture of their hair and began to champion a care that is essential for those who seek to show off the hair as never before.

It may be that the American producer, Jennifer Aniston, has found the necessary inspiration for her hairstyle at curly hair that became popular in the 90s. In the hands of personalities such as Julia Roberts or Sarah Jessica Parker, the manes based on ripples they began to wear enhancing their natural texture. As happened at that time, in this 2022, the scalps who show themselves with the naturalness that defines them, will be the absolute governors, even above another of the trends that likewise dominated the 1990s (and also this year), that is, the straight hair of supermodel.

Jennifer Aniston confirms that the hair with its natural texture is a trend

Jennifer Aniston showed off her natural hair on Instagram. Original photography: @jenniferaniston

Have you immersed yourself in the list of haircuts for curly hair that will outshine this 2022? If the answer is no, we recommend that you do so as soon as possible. Fashion Weeks have ruled that 2022 beauty trends are based on defending natural texture from our hairregardless of how it turns out. In relation to the makeovers that are devastating the asphalt, we can distinguish 5 typologies that, for sure, you will witness in the coming seasons: bob cuts with classic and timeless silhouettes that flatter all types of faces; shag finishes with which to recall the 70’s, achieving a greater volume; curtain bangs that provide an extra movement; and risky bets like the pixie for those women who want to bet on drastic changes. So are the haircuts that will rise as protagonists in people with scalps rebels –at the root– throughout this 2022, like the one that looks Jennifer Aniston.

The protagonist of the phenomenon ‘Friends’ shows us how he joins a new trend capillary ready to replace all the previous ones, even the traditional –and classic– straight hair.