Jack Nicholson: Actor Lives Out His ‘Sad Last Days’ Amid Dementia Fears

As the most nominated male actor in the history of the Academy Awards, the star has passed and will go down in history as one of the greats of Hollywood.

But now, at the age of 84, the star seems to have disappeared from public life, with reports that his health is far from ideal. In fact, a source close to the actor told Radar that the star is living out his “sad last days” at his Los Angeles mansion.

Despite no official confirmation from the star or his spokespersons, a close friend told Radar that Jack “doesn’t leave his house anymore,” with his son and daughter taking on the caregiving responsibilities.

“The Mulholland Drive community is tight-knit and everyone is worried about him. Physically he is fine, but his mind is gone. It’s really sad to see an actor as talented as Jack go out like this,” the source said.

Closer Weekly also received a comment from a friend of the star after he made an unusual comment following the sad death of basketball player Kobe Bryant.

Following the news of the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe and eight others, Jack released a statement saying, “I was used to seeing and talking to Kobe… It kills you. We will think of him all the time and will miss him.”

In the wake of this, a source said the star is “making up for lost time” with her family and children, after living her life to the fullest.

Though fans are wondering what exactly is going on with the star, considering the last movie he appeared in was in 2010, it can be safe to assume he’s firmly retired from the entertainment industry that brought him so much success.