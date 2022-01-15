It’s the end? Ben Affleck says goodbye to his role as Batman with this film – El Financiero

We know that farewells are very sad, especially when it comes to actors who play characters as iconic as it is. Batman. On this occasion, we will have to sing the swallows to Ben Affleck in his role as Batman; the same actor confirmed it during an interview with Herald Sun, an Australian medium.

This last appearance of Affleck playing the Dark Knight will be on Flash, a film that will be released at the end of 2022, which represented “a really nice ending to my experience with that character,” according to the actor for Herald Sun.

Ben Affleck brought the superhero to life in ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice‘ (2016), ‘The Justice League‘ (2017) and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘ (2021), as well as in some cameos for ‘suicide squad‘ (2016).

To close this cycle, the actor decided that his participation in Flash, directed by Andres Muschietti, will be the one that concludes with its interpretation of The Batman; an ending that left him with a great taste in his mouth.

“I’ve never said this, but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, have been in the movie of ‘Flash‘. I hope they keep the integrity of what we did because I thought it was cool and really interesting and different, but not in a way that was incongruous with the character.”

However, as the film is still in the production process (in 10 months many things can happen) it is still unknown what the final cuts that the director will approve and use in the film will be, but what is a fact is that Affleck he really enjoyed finishing his performance as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the movie that will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash.

“They may decide it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and very, very satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow, I think I finally figured it out,'” the ‘armageddon‘ (1998).

It is expected that Flash hit theaters on November 4, 2022, although it is an estimate because the film is still filming and production; Everything will depend on what happens this year with the pandemic.