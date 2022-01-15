ISSSTE saturated by doctors sick with covid and increased demand

After the increase in infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, some ISSSTE medical units ended up being saturated with patients who want to obtain medical licenses or disabilities, the institution reported.

The ISSSTE Health Regulatory Directorate received instructions from the general director Pedro Zenteno Santaella to reinforce the respiratory triage areas and guarantee the correct distribution of antigen tests, medical licenses and disabilities.

For its part, the Directorate reported that the National Distribution Center and the Issste medical units have sufficient supplies to apply them according to the diagnostic guidelines for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Likewise, the Regulatory Directorate reported that in November 2021 they reported 5,192 records in respiratory triage, while in December there were 14,880; Of the latter, 12,975 are from Mexico City and 1,905 from the State of Mexico, which implies a difference of 9,680 visits, more than 150% of the increase.

And as if that were not enough, so far in the month of January they recorded 11,643 medical licenses for COVID-19, this according to the Automated Registry of Medical Licenses (RAM) and foresees an increase due to the rise in infections due to the omicron variant.

The Issste director added that the Regulatory Directorate and the Technology Subdirectorate are working in coordination on two projects that will be launched next week, which will serve to improve services in order to stop the chain of infections and reduce the saturation of patients in the medical units.