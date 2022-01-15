Is Sylvester Stallone preparing “The Expendables 4”?

The mercenaries was one of those cinematographic phenomena that succeed because of the spirit they exude. In his case, it was something that had nothing to do with quality and not even with the attempt to generate something surprising or groundbreaking. The trilogy manufactured its soul, bringing together all the action stars of the cinema of the 80’s and 90’s. Wow, the dream of any teenager who wondered at the time who would win in a fight? Jean Claude Van Damme or Sylvester Stallone? Sly himself started the dream more than ten years ago with the first installment, which he directed and wrote himself. Between his three deliveries it seems that nobody went beyond signing up for the party of gunpowder, muscles and explosions proposed by the Rocky actor: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chuck Norris, Jetli, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Steven Seagal, Jason Statham, Mickey Rourke, Dolph Lundgren, Bruce Willis and many more. Everything leads one to think that the saga is not dead, since Sly has uploaded a photo to his Instagram account that leads one to think that the mercenaries 4 it is a true reality.

the news about the mercenaries 4 emerged in 2018, when the actor reached an agreement with Millennium Films to film the next adventure in the cinema of this group of mercenaries. In the image you can see a golden ring, with a skull and in the text that accompanied the post, Sly wrote: “I just finished designing the new ring for Mercenaries 4. It’s a bit heavy, but it will definitely put some muscle on your fingertips.”

Who should appear in this 4 installment?

If the saga has been characterized by something, it is by incorporating actors from the world of action, but now after 7 years of the third part Which artists of the genre should be incorporated yes or yes?

It could be more than likely that Dwayne Johnson could appear and act alongside Jason Statham again, but it is also true that it would be wonderful to see Keanu Reeves Interpreting another version of the killer John Wick. The fourth movie of the mercenaries is not confirmed, but to the delight of his fans, Stallone He is convinced that he will succeed.