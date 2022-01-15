Infidelity movies: the best 10, what you should not miss!

Do you like good movies? You can’t miss the best infidelity movies that every movie lover should see.

Romance, intrigue, love, betrayal, are some of the things you can see in these infidelity movies that you will like from beginning to end, so sit back on the sofa, prepare your popcorn and start enjoying this marathon.

Here the movies of infidelity to marathon

closer

One of the most interesting films on the subject, this film starring Clive Owen, Natalie Portman, Jude Law and Julia Roberts was one of the most critically acclaimed films in the early 2000s.

This film tells the story of two couples, who although they apparently have nothing in common, their stories are intertwined in a complicated way, where all their members end up injured due to their actions.

Intrigue and suspense. Courtesy

spencer

The new film inspired by the life of Princess Diana, this film focuses on the weekend in which Lady Di decides to divorce Prince Charles, during the Christmas holidays with the Royal Family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk in 1991 This film, which opens on January 13, 2022, has become one of the favorites to win an Oscar, both for Pablo Larraín as best director and for Kristen Stewart who stars in the film.

It just premiered in theaters! Courtesy

Infidelity

As its name indicates, this film narrates the infidelity that exists between a married couple, who despite their years together, the passion and emotion of a new love shakes their relationship. The film starring Diane Lane and Richard Gere will make your hair stand on end, you can’t miss it!

He do not like you to much

One of the films with the best cast in the world, tells the story of different types of couples and how they face love from different points of view. The story of Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Connelly and Scarlett Johansson shows us that love is not everything, and that it takes two for a relationship to work.