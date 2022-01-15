If you suffer from colitis, then add these foods to your diet to combat it
It is becoming more and more common to hear people saying that they suffer from colitisBut do you really know what it is? colitis is the colon inflammation and can cause fever, chills, tiredness, and dehydration. It is usually caused by a poor diet and stress, so if you live with one of these two, you will surely know what we are talking about.
There are different types:
– Ulcerative Colitis: The immune system reacts to bacteria in the digestive tract.
– Prudomembranous colitis: It occurs due to the growth of Clostridium difficile bacteria, which grow in the intestine and destroy the good bacteria in the body, releasing toxins that cause inflammation.
– Ischemic colitis: occurs when blood flow to the colon is cut off.
The most common symptoms of colitis are:
- Diarrhea
- Abdominal pain
- Uncontrollable urge to go to the bathroom
- Constipation
- Fatigue
- Fever
- Sickness
The best way to avoid control or cure colitis It is changing our diet, before reaching more serious cases that can end in surgery.
We must avoid the consumption of the following foods:
- Alcohol
- soft drinks
- Caffeine
- Dairy products
- Raw fruits and vegetables
- Vegetables
- Coffee
- Foods rich in irritants
On the contrary, to have better health and avoid colitis, we recommend that you include the following foods in your daily diet:
- Salmon
- probiotics
- Green vegetables
- Turmeric
- chamomile tea
- Carrot
- Avocado
- High fiber cereals
- Papaya
- Oatmeal
- Apple
We recommend you follow these tips to change your diet, to avoid having colitis and if you already suffer from it, you can control it.
