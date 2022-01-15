If you suffer from colitis, then add these foods to your diet to combat it

It is becoming more and more common to hear people saying that they suffer from colitisBut do you really know what it is? colitis is the colon inflammation and can cause fever, chills, tiredness, and dehydration. It is usually caused by a poor diet and stress, so if you live with one of these two, you will surely know what we are talking about.

There are different types:

– Ulcerative Colitis: The immune system reacts to bacteria in the digestive tract.

– Prudomembranous colitis: It occurs due to the growth of Clostridium difficile bacteria, which grow in the intestine and destroy the good bacteria in the body, releasing toxins that cause inflammation.

– Ischemic colitis: occurs when blood flow to the colon is cut off.

The most common symptoms of colitis are:

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Uncontrollable urge to go to the bathroom

Constipation

Fatigue

Fever

Sickness

The best way to avoid control or cure colitis It is changing our diet, before reaching more serious cases that can end in surgery.

We must avoid the consumption of the following foods:

Alcohol

soft drinks

Caffeine

Dairy products

Raw fruits and vegetables

Vegetables

Coffee

Foods rich in irritants

On the contrary, to have better health and avoid colitis, we recommend that you include the following foods in your daily diet:

Salmon

probiotics

Green vegetables

Turmeric

chamomile tea

Carrot

Avocado

High fiber cereals

Papaya

Oatmeal

Apple

We recommend you follow these tips to change your diet, to avoid having colitis and if you already suffer from it, you can control it.