If you loved Megan Fox’s engagement ring, check out these

The most recent celeb to receive an engagement ring is Megan Fox, and it’s perhaps not surprising to learn that her design is anything but conventional. Just as his proposal was unique (and very much in the style of Machine Gun Kelly), his ring was not far behind.

Megan Fox’s engagement ring was designed by none other than her boyfriend! The piece has two precious stones, a diamond and an emerald, which are the birthstones of both. The rockstar shared a close up on his Instagram account explaining the meaning of his choice:

“The emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) placed on two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul, forming the dark heart that is our love.”

As the #1 fan of emerald engagement rings, I would describe this (unconventional) piece as love at first sight. I have always believed that the key to making it THE ring has nothing to do with its price or the jewelry house to which it belongs, for me the formula for a special engagement ring is just like what happened to Megan Fox: the combination of a design that represents the couple and that has been so thought for her. That and my favorite stone make a winning combo!

My love for emeralds began as long as I can remember, I have always been attracted to their color (besides the fact that green is my favorite color) they seem to me to be precious stones charged with energy. A stone as special as the emerald has many meanings on its own, many people associate it with renewal, rebirth or growth.

Emerald engagement rings like Megan Fox’s are commonly associated with fidelity and the idea of ​​”eternal true love.”

So if you, like me, love emerald rings, I have good news: I took on the task of looking for other designs that can inspire you.

Other celebrities who received an emerald engagement ring:

jackie kennedy

If you are still undecided and you are not convinced that diamonds and emeralds are a good choice, let me tell you that when John F. Kennedy proposed to Jacqueline Bouvier in 1953, he did it with a piece of baguette stones, details of diamonds and emeralds with diamonds that make it very iconic. It cost over a million dollars and was designed by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Halle Berry

Speaking of meaningful rings, Halle Berry’s had 4-carat emeralds. The piece includes an unusual frame with Phoenician codes that represent the love story of the couple, so we can say that the actor Olivier Martinez made a great choice when proposing to her with such a special jewel.

Olivia Wilde

When Olivia Wilde first appeared with her engagement ring in her hand, all the media expected to get a close up look. Jason Sudeikis presented her with a round diamond design surrounded by an emerald halo and set in yellow gold with a super slim band. You like?

victoria beckham

The former Spice Girl probably has the largest collection of engagement rings, since as a family tradition, David Beckham gives her one every anniversary and obviously an emerald piece could not be missing from that repertoire. In 2007 Victoria received a cushion cut emerald in a HUGE platinum spiral setting.

An engagement ring like Megan Fox’s? Yes please. our favorite emerald ring options

Whether it's an engagement or a self-gift, an emerald ring can be THE piece that your jewelry collection needs

