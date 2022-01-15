How to sign up for Nvidia GeForce to play Fortnite

Yesterday we told you about Nvidia’s preview of its streaming service called GeForce Now, which It will allow you to play video games like Fortnite on your mobile phone. That is why today we are going to explain how to get this Nvidia service and where you can register for the beta.

A registration page has been set up that outlines the steps to follow in order to sign up for the GeForce Now beta. By clicking here, you will be taken directly to the Nvidia registration website.

Signing up for the beta consists of four easy steps:

1. Sign up with an Nvidia account:

If you have an Nvidia account you can log in directly, but if you don’t you will need to create one with which you can use the GeForce Now service. This beta is free and you do not need to be subscribed beforehand to try it.

2. Complete the registration form:

Once you have your Nvidia account you will have to fill out a form where you will choose which devices you will use to use GeForce Now, being able to choose more than one.

3. Join the GeForce Now Program:

You will need to choose one of the GeForce Now memberships in order to enter the service’s beta.

There are three options:

Free: that does not carry any cost, we will have sessions of one hour and standard access to the servers.

Priority: which allows sessions of up to six hours, priority access to servers and a quality of 1080p and 60fps.

RTX 3080: with maximum performance, 4k image quality, sessions of up to eight hours and exclusive servers.

4.Wait for response:

Once we have completed all the steps, we will only have to wait for Nvidia to notify us if we have managed to enter the GeForce Now beta. The notification will arrive at the end of January to users who have been admitted.

Completing all these steps we can try to join the GeForce Now beta test and play Fortnite again on IOS devices.