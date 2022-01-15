How to download other people’s WhatsApp statuses without using apps and from the browser

we will explain how to download anyone’s whatsapp status, and we are going to do it with a method with which you will not need to have an application on your mobile or anything, simply from the browser. Of course, to do this method you will need to have a browser, and have your account linked to WhatsApp Web.

What we are going to do is open the developer tools of your browser, which are in Chrome, Edge, Brave or any other browser. There, we will go to the tab to monitor what is loaded on a website, and we will start to see the states. This will make links to status images or videos are displayed that you have seen, and you can use it to download it.

Download WhatsApp statuses from the web

The first thing you have to do, if you haven’t already done it, is link WhatsApp on your mobile with WhatsApp Web. To do this, go to the web.whatsapp.com website, and follow the steps indicated to link the device. Once you link the account, within WhatsApp Web go to the section where the states appear.

When you enter the screen where you can see the states, right click on the free space of the browser. In the popup menu click on the option To inspect. You will also be able to enter here by choosing the option Developer Tools, which you can access by simultaneously pressing Control + Shift + i.

On the right side of the browser will open a column with options, which are the tools for developers. In her, enter the tab Net, which can also appear with the name network. You will see that in the column where you are, a kind of timeline is loaded below. In it, you will be able to see the elements that the web loads each time you click on a site.

Being inside this tab of Net, now click on the states you want to start seeing them. When you do, you will see that when loading the states, files will appear in the timeline. If you look closely, among the elements that are loaded there will be some in photo or video format, like the jpeg of the capture that are the photos. These files will be the content of the state, and you can click on them to see them.

If you see more states, they will all be loaded in this list, although there will also be elements that are pure code. As you click on the elements, you can see the previews on this same screen. When you find the story you want to download, right click on it to see the options, where you can copy the image to the clipboard, copy the image URL, open the image in a new tab or download it.

What I usually do is load the status in another tab, where I can see it without a time limit and download it if I want, but you can do what suits you best, like download it directly or copy it so you can paste it in any other application.