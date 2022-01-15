https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220115/how-to-detect-a-high-sugar-level-without-analysis-1120363095.html

How to detect high blood sugar without testing

How to detect high blood sugar without testing

For several years, doctors and scientists have warned that the world is mired in an epidemic of obesity and diabetes mellitus. That is why recognizing the… 01.15.2022, Sputnik World

2022-01-15T13:19+0000

2022-01-15T13:19+0000

2022-01-15T16:57+0000

Lifestyle

💗 health

blood

diabetes

sugar

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106483/19/1064831973_0:570:5472:3648_1920x0_80_0_0_22dee78e5fb07f59091c5ba116164611.jpg

Diabetes mellitus, also known as type 2 diabetes, is a chronic disease, and if left unchecked, the consequences can lead to blindness and even leg amputation. This disease often does not manifest itself for a long time before its detection. There are several early signs of the disease that make it worth having a blood sugar test. According to the Russian portal MedikForum, the warning can sometimes lie in symptoms related to the legs, where strange and unusual sensations usually appear. High levels of sugar in the body can sometimes develop a neuropathy, that is, damage to one or more nerves. This condition often causes itching, tingling, burning or numbness, and loss of sensation in the legs and feet, indicating that a blood sugar test may be worth testing. If for any reason a doctor’s appointment takes a long time , a glucometer sold in pharmacies can help measure blood sugar levels. If the measurement is taken on an empty stomach in the morning, the norm is 3.3-5.5 mmol/l, while after a meal it is 5.6-6.6 mmol/l. The classic signs of type 2 diabetes mellitus are: constant dry mouth, a constant feeling of thirst, dry and itchy skin, poor wound healing, weakness and sweating. Another symptom to watch out for when diabetes is suspected is loss of visual acuity. If you see everything around you blurry, you should see your doctor. In these cases, the suspicion of diabetes is often communicated by an ophthalmologist, who can see the damaged capillaries during an examination.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220106/this-mexican-endemic-plant-could-help-you-control-diabetes-1120052935.html

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

en_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106483/19/1064831973_608:0:5472:3648_1920x0_80_0_0_a14dba7aaea4acccc837654a0dfad147.jpg

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

💗 health, blood, diabetes, sugar