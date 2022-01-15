How much is the check that the “kid from Titanic” collects each month

Reece Thompson shared the screen with stars like Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet and every month he receives a payment for that work

Reece Thompson participated in titanica when he was 9 years old and did not imagine that he was going to be part of one of the highest grossing movies in the history of cinema. In the film directed james cameron, played an Irish boy who travels in third class with his mother and sister and who dies in the infamous shipwreck.

Thompson recently revealed that, almost 25 years after the premiere of the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, he is still collecting royalties for his participation.

The young man, who was born in Canada and today is 33 years old, gave an interview to the publication Business Insider and in the conversation he revealed how much money he earns each month for that job, despite the passage of time. Although his appearance is reduced to only three scenes and barely utters a single line at the moment when fatal chaos breaks out on the transatlantic, he also said that he is still related to the producers of the film that premiered in the United States in mid-December 1997 (in Argentina, its premiere was on February 5, 1998).

Titanic is one of the highest grossing movies in cinema history.

What is your life right now

Today, Reece serves as director of digital marketing of a ski and snowboard resort in Utah, United States. In addition, he said that his career began as a child model after signing a contract with a talent agent after winning a contest. And from this fact, Reece and his mother faced a crossroads: they were given a choice between starring in a commercial or taking a small role in Titanic. Although from the monetary point of view the first option seemed more tempting, they ended up opting for the one that, in the long term, would be the most advantageous.

“It was one of the highest grossing movies in history, so it’s kind of weird to look back on it,” Thompson thinks today. “My mom said, ‘Let’s do it. Will be great. Even if the movie is bad, we will see it,'” he recalled in the interview. When shooting the movie, Reece received a payment of 25 thousand dollars. The money was deposited in a bank account in order to use it for his education, but also to purchase a car.

Reece Thompson today, at age 33

In the interview, the young man said that in the years after the premiere of the film received checks for several thousand dollars each quarter. But that, as time went by, that figure began to reduce to 100 and 300 dollars a month. “It’s funny, because this fact is no longer present in my mind. It’s not like all the time I’m thinking, ‘Oh, when am I going to get a new Titanic check?’ But when it happens, it’s like saying: ‘Great, $100 extra’Reece said.

“There were a couple of times where I said, ‘This movie is 25 years old and that’s pretty weird, but I hope it continues to make a lot of money, because that means more money for me,'” he reflected humorously. The success of james cameron grossed more than billions of dollars worldwide since its premiere and, after 13 years on the podium, is currently the third highest-grossing film in history after being barely surpassed by Avatar (2009) -by the same director- and Avengers: Endgame (2019).