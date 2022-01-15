How Brian Austin Green Feels About Megan Fox’s Engagement To Machine Gun Kelly

It seems like many moons ago, but there was a time when Megan Fox was a hot couple with Beverly Hills, 90210is Brian Austin Green. The couple shared a 15-year love story that led to marriage, raising three children together, and their eventual split in late 2019. As it was announced earlier this week that Megan Fox is planning to marry Machine Gun Kelly, we’re listen to Green’s supposed perspective on commitment.

Brian Austin Green is reportedly “happy” for his ex-wife following the news that his ex and his new love are planning to tie the knot after nearly two years of dating. Green’s main focus is making sure “you’re both on the same page.” for Persons. As long as they can continue to work together as co-parents, the actor is apparently “okay” with the Fox engagement.

