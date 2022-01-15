How Brian Austin Green Feels About Megan Fox’s Engagement To Machine Gun Kelly

It seems like many moons ago, but there was a time when Megan Fox was a hot couple with Beverly Hills, 90210is Brian Austin Green. The couple shared a 15-year love story that led to marriage, raising three children together, and their eventual split in late 2019. As it was announced earlier this week that Megan Fox is planning to marry Machine Gun Kelly, we’re listen to Green’s supposed perspective on commitment.

Brian Austin Green is reportedly “happy” for his ex-wife following the news that his ex and his new love are planning to tie the knot after nearly two years of dating. Green’s main focus is making sure “you’re both on the same page.” for Persons . As long as they can continue to work together as co-parents, the actor is apparently “okay” with the Fox engagement.

After the couple’s split, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly crossed paths on the set of Midnight on Switchgrass in early 2020 and became fast friends before lighting a powerful flame between them. The same year, Fox’s ex-husband was also struck by Cupid’s arrow when he met dancing with the starsfor Sharna Burgess. The two celebrated a year together in October just as her divorce from Fox was finalized. Check out her sweet post from the time of their anniversary:

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have three children together, 9-year-old Noah Shannon, 7-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 5-year-old Journey River. The People source also added that the couple are “strictly co-parenting” at the moment and that Green is “very into” Sharna Burgess. So there is no drama between the couple as they both move on from their marriage and divorce to new romances.

Brian Austin Green also has a 19-year-old son, Kassius, from a previous relationship, and though his former lover is soon to become the stepmother to Machine Gun Kelly’s only child, his 12-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker. As the transformers alum reaches a new milestone in her life, it’s great to hear that her ex and father of her three children is rooting for her and Machine Gun Kelly as they prepare to get married.

After more than a year and a half as a couple, Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox under a tree where they previously sat in July 2020 and “asked for magic,” according to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Actress. Fox shared this video on Wednesday to announce their engagement:

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green met in 2004 when Fox was 18 and Green was 31. After a 15-year relationship, the engagement marks a new chapter for both. Between Fox and MGK and Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, there seems to be a lot of happiness floating around. They are proof that it is possible after divorce, friends!