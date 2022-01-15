Honda Civic Type R 2023 premiered in Tokyo being tested on tracks

The updated range of the compact is missing the high-performance Honda Civic Type R version, which was unveiled in Tokyo today.

A detailed premiere of the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R, but his presentation at the Tokyo Auto Show 2022 It was rather discreet. Although the vehicle could be seen from different angles, it still retains the camouflage used in previous previews.

In the absence of a full disclosure of his exterior design and features, the brand shared a video where you can see the hatchback performing tests on the racing circuit of Suzuki in Japan, the natural environment of the Civic Type R.

Some images that were captured inside during the exhibition let us see the improvements of the new model compared to its predecessor. new steering wheel, honeycomb panel design on its front panel, seats and seat belts with red finishes.

This was the appearance of Honda Civic Type R

Despite the cladding, there are several elements that can be described about the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R. Its distinctive aesthetic is characterized by blacked-out exterior accessories, honeycomb frame bumper and the version badge on the front grill.

The play of lighting and the lines of its body work according to the more traditional style which was applied in the new generation of Honda Civic in general. Of course, the spoiler that comes out of the tailgate is the more sporty of the model.

From its rear view, it also draws attention to the triple exhaust outlet, and among others, the Brembo brake set with red tweezers. It was also clear that it has lighter wheels and the side skirts look bolder.

To the new design and interior clothing are added alloy pedals and a metal gear lever to operate the Manual gearbox six-speed with which the vehicle was equipped. A detail that the manufacturer added to please purists.

It is not confirmed yet, but the vehicle is expected to be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine capable of producing 306 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque, meanwhile Honda boasts that it will be the Type R with better performance of history

