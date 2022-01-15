Hispanic mother from California, double of Kim Kardashian, is still missing, but her boyfriend is arrested for murder

The murder charge against Ramón Jiménez was added on January 11.

A California man was arrested for the murder of Missy Hernandez, but his body has yet to be found, authorities announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old mother, who looks a lot like Kim Kardashian, was last seen on the night of December 7, leaving an art show in Fresno with her boyfriend Ramón Jiménez, according to the authorities.

On Dec. 8, Hernandez’s friends contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office because they were unable to locate her, according to a news release.

“Missy is a very outgoing person who is in the public eye on a regular basis, so it was considered unusual for her to be unresponsive or not seen,” said Tony Botti, spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff went to Hernandez’s home in the Fresno area, where he has not been found.

While at the missing mother’s home, the officer contacted Jimenez and recognized him as a wanted domestic violence person at the same address.

In October, Missy had filed a domestic violence report against her boyfriend, but officers were unable to locate Jimenez at the time.

The officer took Jimenez into custody on Dec. 8 and booked him into the Fresno County Jail.

Due to evidence collected at Missy’s home, “detectives identified Ramon Jimenez as a person of interest and asked a judge to hold him without bail, which was approved,” according to the news release.

In the investigation since Jimenez’s arrest, detectives have collected an “overwhelming” amount of digital and forensic evidence, authorities said.

The murder charge against Ramón Jiménez was added on January 11.

Authorities believe Missy Hernandez is most likely dead.

“Based on the evidence and the length of time Missy was gone, detectives have reason to believe that she is dead and that Jimenez is responsible for her death,” the statement said.

Jiménez has already appeared in court once and his next arraignment is scheduled for March 22, where a lawyer will be officially appointed for him.

According to his family, Hernández has a 12-year-old daughter, although it is not clear if he lived with her.

Missy’s daughter is “safe and with her other family members at this time,” authorities told The Sun newspaper.

Hernandez apparently has a lot of pets, including hairless cats, according to an Instagram post made by her friend.

She also has family in Texas, who said she sometimes goes by Missy Perez.

Read more

* California Latina mother charged with murdering her 3 young children before attempting suicide

* California Highway Patrolman rescues 4-year-old boy from woman who tried to drown him

* Life sentence for mother who suffocated 5 of her children to “punish” her ex when she saw him with another