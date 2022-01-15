“He’s been doing what he had to do for a long time”

The highlight of Real Madrid’s season has been Karim Benzema, who has scored 23 goals in 26 games and provided nine assists. And Vinícius Jr., the Frenchman’s partner, has also “flown” in 2021-22.

However it was not always so. In an interview with the newspaper Mark, Benzema declared that the Brazilians do today on the pitch what they should do for a long time.

Benzema and Vinícius celebrate with Real Madrid Getty Images

“Let’s take Vinícius Jr. as an example. He’s doing what he should have done a long time ago. He’s a young player, very good. You just have to talk to him more. Finishing with three sentences on the pitch, we finished with three moves, that teach him things, especially in the last twenty meters. Raise your head, point forward. It has already started. Today, this is Vinícius Junior!”, said the French.

“I know that Vinícius will be able to produce much more. So I showed him things, especially in the last twenty meters”, he added.

It is worth remembering that the Spanish press raised a rumor in the past of a possible irritation with the Brazilian for the style of play on the pitch. However, all sides of the story denied the friction. Vini even stated that the relationship was excellent.

At this time, the two are great partners and protagonists of the good phase of Real. In 27 games, Vinicius Jr. He has already scored 15 goals and distributed seven assists. In 2021-22, he has already surpassed the number of times he rocked the nets in the other three seasons wearing the merengue shirt.