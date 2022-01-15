Health Sector provides depression care services from general medicine – Almomento

MEXICO CITY.- The National Health System has medical services from the first level of care to specialized units for the detection and treatment of depression, where the person is also listened to and receives support to reintegrate into their daily life in a positive way. , informed the director of Institutional Regulations and Coordination of the Technical Secretariat of the National Mental Health Council (STConsame), Diana Iris Tejadilla Orozco.

He stated that the loss of life, social restrictions, economic factors and changes in habits due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused mental health problems such as anxiety, stress or depression.

The first National Survey of Self-Reported Welfare (ENBIARE), of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), reports that 15.4 percent of the adult population (19.5 percent in the case of women and 10.7 percent in men) presented symptoms of depression in 2021. In addition, 23 thousand 263 people called the Line of Life where they received advice and guidance related to mental health.

In this context, the World Day to Combat Depression this January 13 focuses on raising awareness of the need to detect and diagnose this disorder in time, which can appear “when something is wrong at a biological, mental or social level. , a result of the circumstances in which the person lives”, he explained.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines depression as the loss of mood, the perception of pleasure and what represents the security of living. It causes you to lose interest in usual activities; changes the interpretation of life and the ability to plan and give continuity to plans and projects; generates persistent sadness and lack of interest or pleasure in activities that were previously rewarding or enjoyable.

He explained that the Health sector has different levels of care and contact channels to facilitate access to service alternatives, such as the Line of Life at the telephone number 800 911 2000, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year; telemedicine, Community Care Centers and hospitals and highly specialized institutes for the treatment of severe cases of depression, which should be considered a priority in the medical services of the country and at all levels.

Another program enabled for mental health care is ConTacto Joven, the National Youth Care Network, which, via WhatsApp, through the number 55 72 11 2009, provides care to young adolescents, to avoid situations of violence and promote educational actions to contribute to improving the quality of life.

The Ministry of Health strengthens different strategies for mental health care through the training of more than 25,000 health workers in clinics throughout the country, in the use of the Intervention Guide for mental, neurological disorders and for substance use, as well as telementoring, that is, long-distance advice to professionals.

The director of Institutional Regulations and Coordination of the Technical Secretariat of the National Mental Health Council explained that 4,896 health professionals from the 32 states have taken the specialization course in identification, assessment and intervention of suicidal behavior, with the purpose of standardize care for the disorder based on scientific evidence.

Also, through the Conadic, and in conjunction with various agencies of the federal and state governments, the National Addiction Prevention Strategy (ENPA) has been reinforced, which addresses the problems of the consumption of psychoactive substances, violence, suicide and depression. .

The referents to think that it may be depression are decreased interest in all the most important activities of daily life, changes in body weight, increased or decreased appetite, insomnia or excessive sleep, agitation or slow mobility , fatigue or loss of energy, feelings that they are not useful to do what they have always done, decreased ability to concentrate, think and calculate; in girls, boys or adolescents there may be a change in school performance.

It is important that the person feels productive in the different areas of life, develop skills, have the ability to contain daily stress and actively contribute to the community.

