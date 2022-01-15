HBO ranking in Spain: top 10 of today’s favorite movies Friday, January 14

Nothing more boring than that endless search for movies on your favorite streaming platform.

one. Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody is a resounding, resounding celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered tradition to become one of the world’s most beloved showman. The film traces the band’s meteoric rise to music Olympus through their iconic songs and groundbreaking sound, their crisis when Mercury’s lifestyle spiraled out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid in which Mercury, while suffering from a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the biggest rock concerts in history. We will see how the legacy of a band that always seemed more like a family was cemented and that continues to inspire locals and strangers, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

two. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from the Harry Potter films to return to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the first film in the series.

3. Richard Jewell

Richard Jewell was a security guard at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics who discovered a backpack with explosives inside and prevented further casualties by helping to evacuate the area shortly before the blast. At first he was presented as a hero whose intervention saved lives, but later Jewell became the number one suspect and was investigated as the alleged culprit.

Four. Green Book

1960s. When Tony Lip, a tough Italian-American from the Bronx, is hired as a chauffeur for virtuoso black pianist Don Shirley during a concert tour of the American South, he must rely on “The Green Book,” a guide to the few establishments insurance for African Americans, to find housing. They are two people who will have to face racism and prejudice, but who will be united by kindness and a sense of humor, forcing them to put aside their differences to survive and prosper in the journey of their lives.

5. Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

After parting ways with the Joker, Harley Quinn and three other heroines (Black Canary, Huntress, and Renée Montoya) join forces to save a young girl from the evil king of crime, Black Mask.

6. question of justice

It tells the true story of young attorney Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his historic battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan receives lucrative job offers. But he prefers to head to Alabama to defend people who have been wrongly convicted or who lacked the resources to have adequate legal representation, and he does so with the support of local activist Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first and most turbulent cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who in 1987 was sentenced to death for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite the fact that the evidence ostensibly proved his innocence. In the years that follow, Bryan finds himself embroiled in a maze of legal and political maneuvering and blatant racism as he fights for Walter and others like him, despite everything stacked against him, including the legal system.

7. Sulli

Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger is a commercial pilot who in 2009 became a hero when, shortly after taking off, his plane broke down and the commander managed to make a forced landing of the plane in the middle of the Hudson River, in New York, with 155 passengers. on board.

8. Blinded by the Light

In 1987, during the austere days of Thatcher’s Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen.

9. disobedience

A woman who grew up in an Orthodox Jewish family returns home on the occasion of the death of her rabbi father. The controversy will not take long to appear when she begins to show interest in an old friend from school.

10. No sudden movements

Detroit, the year 1954. Small-time criminals are hired to steal what they think is a simple document and it will be an easy job. When their plan doesn’t go as they hoped, they set out to find who hired them and the real purpose for which they were hired.

