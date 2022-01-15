Half of the hospitals in the United States are almost at the limit of their capacity due to the onslaught of omicron | Univision Health News
Hospitals in the United States are suffering the onslaught of the highly contagious omicron variant, which has reversed all the forecasts that the governments of the world, including the US, had regarding the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.
The numbers remember the worst moments of the disease in the US: In 24 states at least 80% of hospital beds are already occupied, including Georgia, Maryland and Massachusetts.
In addition, in 18 states and in Washington DC, 85% of intensive care units are in use. The most serious situation in ICUs occurs in Alabama, Missouri, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Texas, and Wisconsin, according to official data released by the Department of Health and Human Services.
In Texas, more than 92% of ICU beds are occupied and 34.3% of them correspond to a covid-19 patient. In Wisconsin the percentage is higher: 41.4% of its ICUs in use (which is 90.6%) are for a covid-19 patient.
The growth of omicron infections is almost a vertical line and the country as a whole has registered more cases of coronavirus in the last week than in any other period seven days during the pandemic.
Space and personnel problems in hospitals
The unexpected onslaught of ómicron comes when the world is already entering the third year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, after a very hard 2020 and 2021 that have left health personnel exhausted.
It is a complex combination: the increase in hospitalizations due to omicron is compounded by staff shortage to deal with this new wave of the pandemic, since part of the staff is infected and isolated and some professionals have decided to leave their profession or take a break, exhausted from the pressure they have had on them for two years now.
Since Thanksgiving, the White House has sent more than 350 military doctors, nurses and other paramedics to 24 states to help hospitals with their staffing problems.
President Joe Biden announced this week that he plans to send about 1,000 more members to the six hardest-hit states.
There are also more than 14,000 National Guard members deployed to 49 states to help hospitals and medical centers at this critical time.
There are states where half the population is unvaccinated
The omicron wave is being especially strong where there is more population to immunize. The United States fights against reluctance of a sector of its citizens to be vaccinated for months.
In some states, like Alabama, half of residents are unvaccinated: only 48% have the full dose.
A doctor explained this week on the podcast “TheDaily” of the NYT the uneasiness caused by seeing in the report of a patient who arrives in need of a respirator who does not have any vaccine: that is, that this situation could have been avoided.