Guardiola turns Tuchel for alleged ‘Covid advantage’

Pep Guardiola has dismissed Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s claim that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been a key reason for Manchester City slipping away from the top of the Premier League table.

City and Chelsea meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with Guardiola’s side 10 points clear in the title race.

Tuchel thinks City have had an advantage because “they didn’t suffer from COVID like we did”, but Guardiola insists he has had to deal with his fair share of issues, including the isolation of 21 players and staff members ahead of the FA Cup. In the past week.

“I say what I said before: the situation is worldwide,” Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. “We had injuries, we had Covid-19. Maybe we don’t say which players, out of respect the club doesn’t, but we had a lot of players and staff with Covid-19 and at the beginning of the season we had a lot of serious injuries with our players.

“So what can I say? If you think we were lucky, that’s fine, we were lucky. Thanks. What can I say?”

“The pandemic is all over the world and the virus is everywhere. We are exposed every minute and every day to contract it and we are not the exception”.

City have won 11 successive league games to move into pole position and regain the trophy they won last season. Chelsea, meanwhile, have drawn four of their last five Premier League games and Guardiola has hinted that his side sometimes don’t get the credit they deserve.

“If you think that [el Covid-19] is the reason, so maybe,” he said. “Maybe. Sometimes it’s the money we have, sometimes it’s COVID. I don’t know. Maybe.”