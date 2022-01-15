Google Chrome: 5 functions that will facilitate your daily work

Google Chrome is one of our greatest allies when it comes to accessing millions of websites and content in various formats.

Through this browser Internet users access endless information, quickly and by simply entering a search and clicking.

And even when there are other search engines, Google Chrome remains at the top. Statista figures reveal that, globally, this browser has the largest market share with 62%.

Optimize your daily work with these 5 features of Google Chrome

If you need to know something about a certain topic, surely the first thing you do is access Google Chrome; and if you have to send an email, you will probably do it from gmail.

These two services are among the most popular and used by millions of Internet users daily; however, said browser has other alternatives that you probably do not know about.

Below we share a series of Google Chrome functions that you can access, for free, and that will help you make your work activities more efficient.

LanguageTool

If you are one of those who works writing content or simply want to send an email without spelling errors, this extension is for you.

It acts as a spelling and grammar checker, simple to use, that allows you to see those writing errors that a text has, which it marks in red.

It points out where something is misspelled and can do this in multiple languages. Although it indicates the location of the error, it does not correct it automatically, so you will have to do it manually.

Forest

The goal of this browser extension is to help you focus while you work by setting timed periods of time.

In this way you can better focus on your work pending, while you can block certain web pages for a certain time and thus avoid digital dispersion.

Darkrider

Now that we spend more time in front of the computer, it is likely that the white light emitted by the monitor affects your eyesight. To counter this there is Dark Rider.

It is the dark mode that several mobile devices already have, but which is also an extension of Google Chrome and that allows your eyes to rest and the light does not affect your eyes too much.

Zoom Scheduler

It is a platform that allows you to make video calls simply and quickly. To access it, just go to the browser extensions menu and use it.

Once you have it downloaded you will need an email to enter.

Translator

One of the quintessential functions of Google Chrome. If you install it, you will no longer have to access it from the search engine, but from the extensions section that appears with the puzzle piece symbol.

In addition to translating texts or fragments, you can also do it on an entire page.

Now that you have these functions identified, it is time to make your work day more practical and efficient.