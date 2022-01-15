Get this game for your PC totally FREE
If there is something that we are more than sure that everyone likes, it is being able to get free games. Whether for our Xbox or our PC, it is always appreciated to have the opportunity to increase our catalog of games for free, and from Xbox Generation we like to inform you whenever that opportunity exists.
On this occasion we have the possibility of obtaining a totally free title for our PCs through IndieGala, a website that is already more than well-known in these parts. So if you want to know how to get this exciting new indie title for free, keep reading.
Get Alone on Mars for free through IndieGala
In order to get Alone on Mars for free, all you have to do is follow the link below, log in with your IndieGala account and download the title, it’s that simple.
Alone on Mars – Download
Alone on Mars is a 2D survival shooter. An SOS signal sent from Mars has been picked up by your ship and you decide to change course and travel to the planet to find out what happened. Upon arrival, you realize that each space station hosts incomprehensible creatures that seem to have attacked the expeditionary groups, which were forced to send this signal. Did any of them survive?