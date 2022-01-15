Get this game for your PC totally FREE

If there is something that we are more than sure that everyone likes, it is being able to get free games. Whether for our Xbox or our PC, it is always appreciated to have the opportunity to increase our catalog of games for free, and from Xbox Generation we like to inform you whenever that opportunity exists.

On this occasion we have the possibility of obtaining a totally free title for our PCs through IndieGala, a website that is already more than well-known in these parts. So if you want to know how to get this exciting new indie title for free, keep reading.

Get Alone on Mars for free through IndieGala

In order to get Alone on Mars for free, all you have to do is follow the link below, log in with your IndieGala account and download the title, it’s that simple.

Alone on Mars – Download