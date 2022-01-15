Gasoline and diesel cheaper this week, lower tax

The Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) has released this Friday as usual the adjusted levels of the fiscal stimulus that apply in gasoline for the week that includes from this Saturday 15 and until Friday January 21, 2022 through the publication of the decree in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF).

The new percentages of the fiscal stimulus were modified both for gasoline Magna and Premium, as well as for the Diesel, whose tax quotas to be paid by motorists at the time of loading the tank are favored with support from the Treasury directly on the Special tax on production and services (IEPS), which for the week that begins today will be as follows for fuels.

Magna Gasoline This gasoline remained for this period with a percentage of the fiscal stimulus of 66.42% of IEPS, leaving the motorists to cover the rest that is equivalent to 1.8439 of this tax for each liter acquired.

Until yesterday, when filling your tank with “green gasoline”, a support of 62.25% of the IEPS was applied, so you will pay 22.91 cents less for each liter this week.

Premium Gasoline, characterized by its octane rating of 91, was left for the new week at a level of 38.56% from the previous support of 34.02% that was applied until yesterday, so that when you load this fuel you will have to cover only the 2.8493 pesos that are They charge for each liter of “red gasoline” to buy when until yesterday the amount was 3.0599 pesos.

We suggest you read Pensión Bienestar, which beneficiaries will receive double payment in January

The Diesel also enjoys the support, that for this week the amount of the stimulus was updated by 57.30% from its previous level of 47.71%, and for which drivers who operate vehicles powered by this hydrocarbon will pay 2.5773 pesos for each liter that is acquired in the indicated period, compared to 3.1561 pesos last week.

We also recommend These are the 5 worst ways to save money, they are not worth it

The Special Tax on Production and Services is a tax that the Ministry of Finance applies to various products such as refreshmentstobacco products such as cigarettes and fuels too.

With fiscal stimuli, the amount to be paid for the consumer end, so they are expected to have a positive impact by reducing gasoline prices, but remember that they will be the dealers those who decide the price to be charged to the drivers per loaded liter.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the My Pocket News section.