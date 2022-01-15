Free Fire codes for today January 15, 2022; all rewards free

Free Fire continues in absolute and rigorous fashion; the game has more users every day and to celebrate it offers free rewards codes. We can already facilitate today’s, saturday january 15. Thanks to them, you can receive new cosmetics without paying anything. Once the exchanges will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title is available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire codes for today January 15

BTNY-MHKL-OBV7

C65S-4AEW-DECD

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FF8MBDXPVCB1

3IBBMSL7AK8G

NHKJU88TREQW

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space indicated (make sure you don’t confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, all you have to do is wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available for free on Android and iOS. Players can also download the app on PC by following this simple procedure.

Do you want to be up to date with what is happening in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around you. The most popular contents come through the reward codes free. When redeeming them, you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

