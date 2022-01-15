FOR SEVILLA FANS: Why do they call Jesus Corona Tecatito?

Most Mexicans know the story. But those who have not been so aware of the race of Jesus Crown, or the fans who discover him after his arrival at Sevilla, surely do not know why his nickname is The Tecatito.

The background, believe it or not, is related to a business theme, HA.

Rayados, the club where he debuted, was sponsored by Tecate, a beer brand from Cervecería Cuauhtémoc. And since the surname Corona is the name of another world-renowned beer brand (Grupo Modelo), the then president of the institution told him that they could not publicize their sponsor’s competition. And there came the change.

From Corona to Tecate.

And, as he was a youth at that time, he stayed in tecatito.

WHY DO THEY CALL JESUS ​​CROWN TECATITO?

“I was in a club, Monterrey, which is where I started. And who sponsors Monterrey is Tecate, the Cuauhtémoc brewery. My last name is Crown. And I go up to the first team and, between joke and joke, between the president and the DT, they began to tell me: ‘We can’t call you like that’. As in the team they were calling me Corona or Coronita, the president told me: ‘We can’t call you that, we have to give you a solution. Either Jesus or Tecatito. We can tell you Tecatito, like Tecate’ beer. And, in the end, Tecatito stayed. That’s how they baptized me”, told the man born in 1993, in an interview for the digital media of Sevilla.

Undefeated data. Tecatito Corona registered 31 goals and 58 assists in 287 official matches with Porto. He also won 5 collective titles.

Did you know…? El Tecatito Corona has been part of the Mexican National Team since 2014.