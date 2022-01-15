Five unanimous AP All-Pro Team players

The prestigious roster took shape on the eve of the NFL postseason with Kupp and Adams as big stars

NEW YORK (AP) — Five players, including dynamic receivers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous selections to the All-Pro Team NFL 2021 The Associated Press.

Joining the Rams’ Kupp and the Packers’ Adams as players who received votes Friday from the 50-member nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ; Steelers defensive end TJ Watt; and defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, among the five unanimously chosen. Getty

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

While Donald is a perennial choice — the three-time Defensive Player of the Year makes the team for the seventh time in his eighth pro season — Watt is only appearing for the third time. He tied the NFL record for sacks with 22.5. Adams joins for the second time, and the other two are All-Pros for the first time. Kupp led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16). Taylor was by far the leading rusher with 1,811 yards and scored 18 times on the ground, including two as a receiver.

“Obviously, it’s an honor to be recognized and it wouldn’t be possible without my amazing coaches and teammates, but awards and accomplishments aren’t what drive me,” said Watt, whose Steelers face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Like Donald, though not as often as him, several players earned one more All-Pro selection. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay is in for the fourth time, as is center Jason Kelce of Philadelphia — one more than his brother, star tight end Travis of the Chiefs. One more than them: Dallas right guard Zack Martin and Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker with five.



1 Related

Three-time All-Pro selections were Colts lineman Darius Leonard; Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey; and defensive tackle Cam Heyward of the Steelers. Two-time All-Pros are Browns quarterback Myles Garrett; and safety Kevin Byard of the Titans.

The 14 other 2021 All-Pros are making their debuts. On offense, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is a first-timer in his 11th NFL season, joined by Ravens tight end Mark Andrews; right tackle Tristan Wirfs of the Buccaneers; left guard Joel Bitonio of the Browns; and wide receiver Deebo Samuel of the 49ers.

On defense, linebackers Dallas’ Micah Parsons, the only rookie on the roster, and De’Vondre Campbell of Green Bay; Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs; Bills safety Jordan Poyer; and five special teams members: punter AJ Cole of Las Vegas; kick returner Braxton Berrios of the Jets; punt returner Devin Duvernay of the Ravens; Saints special teams ace JT Gray; and Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes.