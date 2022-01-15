FINALLY BREAKING THE SILENCE: Erling Haaland came out to say that the next step in his career will be known very soon

Erling Haaland did not want it to happen like this. His intention was not to sit down to make a decision in the middle of the season, but Borussia Dortmund, who need an answer to plan what is to come, is pressuring him to make it happen.

After scoring a brace in BVB’s 5-1 win against Freiburg, the android He assured that he had not spoken about his future out of respect for the yellow club. From now on, that will change (the silence). Due to the position of the entity, the next step in his career, whether to continue there or go to another team, will be known soon.

Since the club is putting a lot of pressure on him, he will have to respond. In this way, his future – in terms of where he will play the 2022/23 campaign – will be defined sooner than he would have liked.

“In the last 6 months I chose not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund, but now the club has started to put pressure on me to make a decision. All I want to do is play soccer. But they are pressuring me to make a decision about my future. This means that I have to make a decision soon.”

“They have started to put a lot of pressure on me, and I have to accept it. He had chosen not to speak out of respect for the club and the fans. But now a lot of pressure is coming from the club, so it’s time for things to start.”

As BVB is insisting that this be resolved as soon as possible, Haaland will have to answer in the coming weeks: “That’s what they want. That means things will happen now.”

He did not intend the outcome to be this, but he will have to answer right now, in the middle of the campaign: “I have said from the beginning that I want to concentrate on football, because it is what I am best at. Not when other things come to my mind. Yes, they have been putting a lot of pressure on for a long time. It’s time for things to start.”

In the final part of the interview for Viaplay Football, Jan Aage Fjortoft asked him what his ideal scenario would have been to define his future. This was answered by the Golden Boy 2020: “Not now, because we are in the middle of a difficult period with many games. All I want is to play football, but I can’t do it (with full concentration).”

Haaland’s idea was to take the case much more calmly, but Dortmund, as CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said in Ruhr Nachrichten, already asked for a response as soon as possible: “He is a spontaneous person. You are allowed to do that. There is no problem with Erling. But you must understand our situation. We can’t wait until the end of May.”

Considering that he will most likely leave, where do you think the best young 9 on the planet will end up? The leader in the reconstruction of FC Barcelona? The new galactic of Real Madrid? Manchester City sensation centre-forward? Any other club?

Undefeated data. Erling Haaland has 78 goals in 77 games for Borussia Dortmund. More annotations than participations. Craziness.

Did you know…? Erling Haaland has 21 goals in 18 games played this season with Borussia Dortmund. His scoring average is not normal.