Fans wonder if it will be possible to catch Arceus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintenderos

Interesting information related to one of the most anticipated Switch titles comes back to us. In this case we are talking about Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Arceus is one of the most outstanding Legendary Pokémon of the franchise, since he is known as the creator of the universe. For a long time it was one of the most sought after Pokémon because of its very good statistics in combat and its rarity when it comes to getting it.

Is it possible to catch Arceus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

This was going to be present in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum thanks to an event in which we had to use the azure flute to get it, but this event later did not unfold, so it can only be accessed by altering the title files.

Also the impossibility of catching Arceus in the remakes of the fourth generation It may indicate that Game Freak isn’t really interested in bringing it back as a catchable Pokémon.. Another relevant fact is that this fact could have problems in the history of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, as it is the Pokémon that created the universe.

But regardless of these data there is still some chance that it will finally be introduced as a catchable Pokémon, so we will have to wait for more information about it.

What do you think? Do you think it can be caught in Pokémon Legends: Arceus? We read you in the comments.

