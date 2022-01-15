Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Gigi Hadid Looks Like Ariana Grande In New Moschino Campaign Photos

Gigi Hadid just posted new photos from a Moschino modeling campaign, and fans can’t believe how similar she looks to Ariana Grande in the images. Look at the pictures and see what fans are saying about the model and the Voice trainer.

Gigi Hadid posted photos of Moschino modeling in Ariana Grande’s signature look

On January 7, Gigi Hadid posted a photo on Instagram from a modeling campaign for Italian luxury fashion brand Moschino.

The image is a close-up of Hadid’s face wearing oversized heart-shaped sunglasses. She wears pink earrings, a pink and yellow butterfly ring, and a matching pink and yellow top. Hadid brings a yellow heart-shaped lollipop to her lips.

“On the good lollipop boat @moschino @jeremyscott for #stevenmeisel 🍯,” Hadid captioned the photo.

Her hair is styled in a high ponytail/bun that falls to her shoulders, a style that is considered pop star Ariana Grande’s signature style.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has spoken in the past about her signature ponytail.

Grande has spoken in the past about her signature look and why she always wears her hair in a high ponytail.

“I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat… as one would guess, that completely destroyed my hair,” Grande wrote in a Facebook post (via Insider). He was referring to playing the red-haired character Cat Valentine in the Disney series. Victorious.

“I wear it in a ponytail because my real hair is so ripped that it looks absolutely ratcheting and absurd when I let it down,” the “thanks, next” singer shared. “So as annoying as it is for all of you to have to wear the same hair style all the time, that’s all that works for now (And I feel comfortable for the first time in years).”

Grande also opened up to Byrdie about her signature ponytail. “I had no idea it was going to become a thing,” he said. “This is how I like my hair. This is how I’ve always liked my hair. Imagine me in fourth grade with a half raised little pony circling my head. I never expected it to turn into something like this. This is what makes me feel comfortable, and I feel like there are a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. One million!”

She added that her signature hairstyle brings her joy. “It brings me so much joy, honestly,” Grande shared. “Every time I put my hair up, it’s like a surprise. I forgot how much I love it, and then I put it on and say, ‘I love this look! Oh girl! Every time I tie it up it’s like the first time. It’s like true love.”

Fans can’t forget how much Gigi Hadid looks like the pop star in the photos

Hadid fans were quick to point out how much she looks like Grande in Moschino campaign photos. They have been commenting on her Instagram post, comparing her to the pop singer.

“I literally thought it was Ariana,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Ariana is that you?” Another fan shared, “Legit I thought this was ariana.”

One fan commented, “Tell me it’s not just me who thought it was Ariana Grande at first lol” and another said, “Ariana Grande vibes.” one social media user commented, “She’s hitting Ariana grande 😍”

Some fans combined the names of the two stars in comments like “Ariana Hadid?” and “big gigi 😍”

Others simply complimented the photos with comments like “YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL” and “Beautiful 😍.”

