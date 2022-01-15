F1 2021: Red Bull reveals the name of its car and invites fans to the official presentation

Plittle by little the festive atmosphere of Red Bull is dissipating. As the approaching 2022 Formula 1 season, the champion squire of the Drivers’ World Championship prepares to defend its title and look for the constructors championship. For the above, must have competitive car and at least you have the Name to L.

the squire of Max Verstappen and Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez announced that its new single-seater for 2022, the year in which the cars will change their appearance and the F1 regulations, will be… RB18!

With the announcement of goodbye to the RB16B that gave Max Verstappen his first world title, Red Bull also invited all its fans to the presentation, still without confirmed date, of the RB18.

What is innovative is that the team will use a technology with which you can customize the presentation of the car. According to Red Bull you can choose the language, pilot and leader of the team that will present the bull.

To be part of the presentation, which will take place in February, you must go to this link and wait for the exact date.

