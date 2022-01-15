Exatlón México: These are the best memes left by the elimination of Jair Cervantes

Users on social networks pointed to Zidikey after she lost a point in the Duel for Survival, in addition to the fact that the guardians they let go of a clear advantage over the Conquistadors, but in the end the Blues were able to come back and send the relays, so that Marysol and Koke made the victory point.

It was also Zudikey herself who apologized to her teammates as she acknowledged that she missed a decisive point and that if she hadn’t, the Guardians’ men wouldn’t have had to go to the Elimination Duel.

Heber Gallegos, who has been a finalist in a past edition of the exathlon Mexico, crushed Jair Cervantes in the Elimination Duel, because he won all the races in a row against Angry Bird, and that is that Thunder showed his supremacy, in addition to Nataly denying him a medal that gave the young soccer player another life.

These are the best memes left by the departure of Jair Cervantes from Exatlón México

