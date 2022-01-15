Exatlón México: He is the luxury reinforcement of the Guardians who was eliminated from the program

The Exatlón México requires two eliminated each week, Friday and Sunday, the Duel for Survival was traced in a spectacular way by the Conquerors, that is why he is the deluxe reinforcement of the Guardians who was eliminated from the program.

The first series of the Duel for Survival was won by the guardians and the second also had the advantage, but Mariana made it 9-9 against Nataly, so according to the rules, they had to go in relay.

Marysol and Koke ran from the Pathfinders, while from the guardians, Zudikey and Tony were in charge; Million Dollar Baby won the race against the Gazelle and that advantage put Koke in the shot, it should be noted that the Sorcerer of the Air did not lose any race and so it was in the decisive round.

Who is the luxury reinforcement that was eliminated from the Exatlón México?

The luxury reinforcement that was eliminated from the Exatlón México was Jair Cervantes, who was chosen for being the lowest performance, while by votes from the guardians, they chose Heber.

Again the guardians they chose to send Heber to the Elimination Duel, even with everything that has happened to them, like with Briseida and Alan, who were eliminated due to the bad decisions of their own teammates and who were high-performance athletes who gave them points.

For the Pathfinders it would have been very good if Tony or Heber were eliminated, since these two are the strongest elements of the guardiansIt was Ximena Duggan who expected to be surprised but in the end it was Jair who turned out to be eliminated from Exatlón México.

With the elimination of Jair Cervantes, the Conquerors ensured one more place for the Grand Final that will take place on January 30, now three places are guaranteed for the Blues.

Who is Jair Cervantes, the one eliminated from the Exatlón México?

Jair Cervantes, who was eliminated from Exatlón México, is a soccer player who is 21 years old and is originally from the state of Jalisco. Angry Brid arrived on the show on Monday, December 20, 2021, in week 17 of the reality show’s fifth season.

Angry Bird is arrived as a luxury booster for the guardians, was forged as a professional soccer player since he was 5 years old in the basic forces of Chivas, his position is that of goalkeeper, but as time went by he was able to change teams for the Pumas, his brother Alan Cervantes is also a soccer player.

It should be noted that in his presentation of the Exatlón México, Jair revealed that his father had died, his father died in an attack in Guadalajara, just when he was traveling with Jair and his brother, just when they were children.

