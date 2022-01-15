Endless abuse | zenithal

What happens when the abuse is not against girl gymnasts but against young and muscular fighters? Or against powerful football and ice hockey players? Why is hardly anyone talking about it when the official report denounces 47 rapes and 1,429 “caresses” and, as Sports Illustrated magazine stated, represents “the largest abuse scandal in the history of US college sports”? Actor George Clooney was shocked when he read journalist Jon Werthein’s investigation. Smokehouse, its production company, partnered with Sports Illustrated Studios to tell the story that took place at Ohio State University, one of the largest campuses in the United States, between 1978 and 1998. The documentary series will surely premiere in February. Unlike Larry Nassar, the predatory doctor of girl gymnasts sentenced in 2018 to 175 years in prison (the “monster” in the Netflix documentary “Athlete A”), Richard Strauss, the abusive doctor from Ohio, is not in prison. He committed suicide in 2005.

Mark Coleman, All-America fighter, seventh in the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympic Games and then the first heavyweight champion of the UFC (the wild wrestling we see on TV), was a rookie when Strauss, already an authority at the University of Ohio (OSU), asked him to undress and, under the guise of a medical examination, touched him “inappropriately.” In training, Coleman asked his teammates about Strauss. He got smiles. He heard nicknames. “Doctor Feel Good”, “Doctor Jelly Fingers” and “Dr Balls”. And he also heard tough coaches threatening their players with sending them to Dr. Strauss if they didn’t run or fight hard. Coleman needed the scholarship. I didn’t want to bother. It took a while to process everything. At 55, he became a key testimonial to the story Werthein published in Sports Illustrated in October 2020. “At the time, we never thought anything like this was possible,” Coleman said.

Richard Strauss, Ohio’s abusive doctor.

“IT IS NORMAL TO FREEZE”

Joe Bechtel was an ice hockey rookie in 1979 when he contracted mononucleosis and visited Strauss, who fondled his testicles and told him he was researching sperm production. He was in the room another day when a rival player complained of a foot infection and Strauss ordered him to drop his pants and, in front of everyone present, began touching his penis and testicles. Bechtel said that it never dared to sue Strauss. I was afraid that “they would suspect me of being gay.” That they tell him how he had not given him “a kick in the ass”. University studies, we know, cost a fortune in the United States and Bechtel, due to his sports ability, had half a scholarship guaranteed. “They survived, it’s normal to freeze,” said Keeli Sorensen, vice president of victim services for the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN).

Also in 1979, a now anonymous wrestler and football player arrived at Strauss’s office dehydrated, white and in severe pain from a kidney infection. Strauss gave him what he said were “pain killers.” Stunned, the jock complied when Strauss told him to drop his pants. The doctor raped him. When he recovered, he simply asked her, “Are you okay?” The next day, the victim reported everything to trainer Chris Ford. The discussion was tough. Ford, who died in 2016, put him on the “blacklist.” For Michael Murphy, a pole vaulter with a hamstring injury, Strauss directed him to lie on his stomach, applied lubricant and penetrated his rectum with his finger, claiming he was probing for possible “tissue damage.” Murphy, sunk in sports and in life, took many years to tell about the attack.

Wrestler Nick Nutter asked Strauss why he should strip naked if his pain was in his elbow. “I’m a doctor. Who are you to question me?” Strauss, who published in medical journals and was also a member of the medical commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told him. Rocky Ratliff, another abused former wrestler, now a lawyer for 46 victims, suggested a clue as to why Strauss had so much protection from university authorities: He supplied athletes with anabolic steroids. “Hey, are you having a hard time? I have some ‘shit’ for you. I can give you steroids and help you.” Doping. Anabolics helped to achieve triumphs and prestige. To athletes and coaches. And to the University itself.

UNCOMFORTABLE MEN, A WOMAN ACTS

The University did nothing when it heard the first allegation of abuse in 1979, just a year after Strauss arrived with a prestigious medical degree from Chicago, was a medical officer on a nuclear submarine and spent 14 years at colleges and universities, including Penn and Harvard. . Athletes, especially freshmen, coming in for routine physicals or with sore throats or headaches and foot injuries, were fondled and sexually assaulted. In 1994, the abuse ceased to be an “open secret” when Charlotte Remenyik, a female fencing coach, told the university’s sports medical director, John Lombardo, that Strauss performed “unnecessary genital examinations” on athletes. Lombardo, who was a drug consultant for the millionaire industry of the National Football League (NFL, the super-powerful American football league), reported the matter to a superior, but in the same letter he said that the “rumors” were old and lacked basis.

Unperturbed, Strauss proposed to OSU to start a men’s clinic for student health services. They gave him the okay. In 1995, student Steve Snyder-Hill reported to the University that he went to see Strauss for a lump in his chest and that the doctor gave him a testicular and anal exam and that he gave him a push by noticing that Strauss had a erection. The University evaluated Strauss. The result was “excellent”. In 1996, another student reported Strauss after a lengthy examination at the clinic led the young man to ejaculate. “Student problem, not mine,” Strauss defended himself. The University, already aware that the complaints were numerous, removed him from his duties, but kept him on its payroll as a full professor. Strauss opened a private clinic for men in Columbus. His first victim, Brian Garrett, an employee of the clinic, reported him directly to justice. He wasn’t the only one. Certain “codes” of men’s sports, shut up and resist, did not work in real life.

THE CONGRESSMAN FRIEND OF TRUMP

Retired in 1998, Ohio University conferred on Strauss honorary emeritus status. His last residence was in Venice Beach, California. He volunteered at a medical clinic for the indigent near Hermosa Beach. Strauss committed suicide in 2005, suffering from depression and abdominal pain. He was 67 years old. In 2018, at the time of #MeToo, Michael DiSabato, another fighter abused by Strauss in Ohio, sent an email to OSU. The University, aware of the scandal, had already launched a tough internal investigation, but DiSabato went to the press anyway. The OSU report, published in 2019 at a cost of $6.2 million, detailed abuses against 177 former students, but estimated many more, as others did not come forward due to “fear, shame or humiliation.” The report is critical against the University and against forty coaches who omitted complaints. But before the ordinary courts OSU alleged prescriptions. More than half of some 350 plaintiffs finally received a global compensation of 47 million dollars, at a rate of about 250,000 per head, far from the 425 million paid to the athletes who were victims of Larry Nassar (who received almost 1.3 million per head). Specialists accept that it was uncomfortable for the male judges to deal with sexual assaults not against girl gymnasts but against strong men. And that the press only gave wide coverage to the issue when the complaint implicated Jim Jordan, then an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio University, today a powerful Republican congressman. Jordan, one of the founders of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, denied hearing the allegations. He received strong support from then-President Donald Trump. “I don’t believe them at all. Jordan, Trump said, is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington. I believe him one hundred percent. I do not have any doubt. He is an outstanding man.” Coleman, DiSabato and other former Ohio athletes, some of them including Jordan voters in Ohio, then gave more details. They played dialogues. They claimed that Jordan could not not know what Strauss was doing. Hardline media have published a list of other Republican officials and lawmakers, some of them even prisoners, implicated in sexual abuse scandals. They recalled that the Republican Party is known as the GOP (Grand Old Party). But they said that GOP could also be Gang of Pedophiles. An irony, of course.