Eiza González and the PHOTO on Instagram that scared more than one

Eiza Gonzalez She is a Mexican actress who has stood out for her great sense of fashion and for having a unique style with which she has managed to capture the spotlight on all the carpets she appears on. She always surprises us with her daring and sensual Photos on Instagram, but this time he gave all his followers a good scare.

The native of Caborca, Sonora, has managed to get her work recognized in Hollywood and is always a symbol of style and originality that has managed to set trends, but it was not always like that. Eiza Gonzalez He began his career with roles as Lola Valente, Clara Molina and Nikki Brizz Balvanera in the Televisa series Lola, once upon a time, Dream of me and True loves, respectively.

Thanks to your talent and effort, Eiza She is one of the few Mexican actresses who managed to reach Hollywood and there she has landed important roles in blockbuster movies like Baby Driver and even managed to enter the successful Fast and Furious franchise, where she shared the screen with actors such as Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. .

In addition to all his roles in American cinema, Eiza Gonzalez She remains very active on social networks where she always keeps her more than 7 million followers up to date on her personal and work projects and more than once she has left us speechless with the daring photos she uploads showing off her statuesque figure.

Well, something similar happened this time, because once again the 31-year-old actress has left us speechless thanks to a new photo that she recently posted, but this time very, very far from what we are used to Eiza, the image is terrifying.

the face of Eiza Gonzalez she looks unrecognizable, it is barely noticeable that she is the beautiful actress, because she wears a completely modified face.

The actress completely transformed her face, it seems as if it were a monster, a being brought from another world or some strange creature, the texture of her skin is terrifying and it certainly causes chills if you look at her for too long. Well, every second you realize a new detail that makes his characterization more realistic, like his hands and nails.

So far it is not known if it is just a costume that Eiza it was done for fun or if it is part of a new project in which the actress is involved.